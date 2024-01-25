Proud Worimi man, surgeon Kelvin Kong honoured for Indigenous health work

If you had told Kelvin Kong he would be Australia's first Indigenous Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon and receiving an AM at this year's Australia Day celebrations when he was in school, he would've laughed in your face.
"If you had told me when I was at high school or helping mum back in the early days that I'd be a surgeon doing these things - I'd laugh - there's no way, it's not possible, not physically feasible," he said.
The now prominent doctor and proud Worimi man has humble roots, growing up in Shoal Bay helping his mum - one of Australia's first Aboriginal nurses - provide simple health care to family members, while arguing with his sisters over who would get to pull out sutures or do wound dressings first.
"In a lot of my history, there was a desire to be able to give back in health and help in some capacity," he said.
And that's exactly what he has done through his research and treatment of Aboriginal children with hearing loss and passion for the Indigenous health sector, which has led him to be appointed a Member of the Order of Australia.
"Whether it's feeling culturally safe, or feeling vindicated, there's always that desire to give back and I was very lucky and I certainly pay respects to my sisters who led the way and I kind of followed," he said.
"We were lucky enough to do medicine and it's a very long, humble background to appreciate that humility and make sure that we always give back, because we were given such wonderful opportunities."
He said he was feeling "stoked, honoured and humbled" and the accolade was a testament to his community, and the reflection in what Newcastle can achieve together.
"This is a reflection of how amazing Newcastle is in its belief in its people. This is an award for all of us in our collective belief in wanting to achieve and do well," he said.
"We're very lucky in Newcastle because there are a lot of communities on a global scheme, where you don't get that kind of support at a local level. I certainly wouldn't be here without that support."
Doctor Kong said he was respectful, being honoured for his significant service to medicine as an Otolaryngologist, and to Indigenous health, on January 26 - a day that can be very hard for Indigenous Australians.
"The acknowledgement in the face of such a hard day ... I'm very respectful of this and I think we need to frame the achievement in a way which doesn't overshadow the positive and exciting narrative," he said.
"I would love to be able to accept this award on a day which all Australians can celebrate as Australia Day. Because Australia is by far the best country in the world.
"I say that with my hand on my heart I love this country, as a proud Worimi man I'm also extremely respectful of how much hurt this day brings to many people."
He said the honour was also for his patients who believe in him and the community who want equity for all children to be able to hear.
"I come back to that same notion I've always talked about - every child in Australia has the right to have their dreams and should not be hampered by their ear health."
Doctor Kong has been a surgeon with Hunter ENT since 2008 and is a visiting medical officer surgeon at various public and private hospitals within the Hunter New England Local Health District.
He is a School of Medicine and Public Health professor at the University of Newcastle, an honorary professor at Macquarie University and an associate professor at the University of NSW.
He has also held multiple, notable positions with the Australian Indigenous Doctors Association, professional associations, the Menzies School of Health and Research and the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS).
