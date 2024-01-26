E-bikes are becoming a bigger problem in Newcastle

MUCH has been said about Australia Day, why it shouldn't be called that and why the date should be moved. Sometimes we hear the reasons why. My view was expressed by Bob Hawke in 1988; Australia Day should be a day where we reflect on the achievements of the past, the mistakes of the past and the crimes of the past. I think that like it or not, this is our history, the good, the bad and the ugly. We may do well to ponder why in the past we got it right and why we got it wrong. When we take responsibility for our past, we learn, become wiser and can move forward.