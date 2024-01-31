Double trouble: Kindergarten twins excited to enter the classroom

WHEN Evie Gould steps in the school yard on Thursday, February 5 it won't be too daunting, with her twin brother Ged by her side.
The twins from Redhead are inseparable and are set to embark on their biggest journey yet.
Heading to "big school".
"I'm most looking forward to playing with Ged," five-year-old Evie said.
While her brother was excited to see his sister in the playground, he also has big plans to pursue school sports.
"I want to run, swim and ride a bike and get a medal," Ged said in hopes to one day complete a triathlon.
Their mum Kate Arnold was sad to see her babies growing up so quickly, but says she has full faith they'll enjoy their schooling at St Francis Xavier's College in Belmont.
"It was hard I went to five different schools to make sure I chose the right one and this one seemed perfect," she said.
"They are very ready and very excited."
Their pre school best friends Gracie and Harry Nall will be heading to St Joseph's Charlestown with two older siblings joining them.
"We met the principal and really like her," mum Jessica Nall said.
"I think the kids are super excited about being able to wear a school uniform and be like their older siblings."
Boy-girl twins Freya and August Davies will join Gracie and Harry at St Joseph's after their mothers made connections through the Newcastle Multiple Births Club.
"It's six degrees of separation really, it's nice to see them take that next step together. Boy-girl twins are just so special," Ms Nall said.
August and Freya said they were more excited than nervous about starting school.
St Therese's Primary School in New Lambton will welcome Adamstown twins Beau and Indigo Rogan, who will get to see their older sister in the school yard.
"I'm excited to meet my year six buddy but I am a bit nervous," Beau said.
Their mother Jo Rogan said she was relieved to have all of her children at the one school.
"I'm at ease [because] for so long I thought I should separate them [twins] then at the eleventh hour I said no, lets keep them together," she said.
