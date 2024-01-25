Ruben Zadkovich resumes labour of love via Brisbane Roar deal

FORMER Broadmeadow Magic mentor and Newcastle Jets skipper Ruben Zadkovich has been thrown an A-League lifeline after joining the Brisbane Roar's coaching staff.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Zadkovich had an 18-month, 36-game tenure as head coach of Perth Glory, but parted company with the embattled Western Australian franchise in June, barely a month before long-term owner Tony Sage announced he would be stepping aside after experiencing financial difficulties.
It is understood Zadkovich expressed interest in the vacant Newcastle position, which was eventually accepted by former Sydney FC assistant Rob Stanton.
After a seven-month hiatus, the 37-year-old returned to the top flight this week when he was hired until the end of the season by Brisbane, who were seeking a deputy for new head tactician Ben Cahn, following the departure two weeks ago of Luciano Trani.
Zadkovich's first assignment was Tuesday night's 3-1 loss against the Jets, the club he captained during a 97-game stint between 2010 and 2014.
"Well we lost Luciano, obviously he's moved on," Cahn said after the game.
"We've been looking for a replacement in that position, and Ruben became available.
"He's a winner. He's been in my shoes. He knows the [A-League] level.
"He comes with a lot of passion, and the intention is that he brings an energy to the group that I think we need for the back half of the season, if we're going to push on for the top six."
He comes with a lot of passion, and the intention is that he brings an energy to the group.- BEN CAHN
Forced to retire as a player at the age of 29 because of injury, Zadkovich served his coaching apprenticeship with Broadmeadow Magic, who he steered to the 2018 Northern NSW NPL championship.
He was delighted about his new role with Brisbane.
"The opportunity to continue my coaching career at such a wonderful club with such great history, and to work alongside someone of Ben's calibre was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Zadkovich said.
AAP reports: Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic says new signing Salim Khelifi is in the mix for selection in his team's grudge match against Sydney FC on Friday.
The versatile Tunisian has arrived from the financially troubled Perth Glory, who were told to accept the Victory offer by Australian Professional Leagues (APL).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.