Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ruben Zadkovich resumes labour of love via Brisbane Roar deal

By Robert Dillon
January 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruben Zadkovich after steering Broadmeadow Magic to grand final glory in 2018. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Ruben Zadkovich after steering Broadmeadow Magic to grand final glory in 2018. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

FORMER Broadmeadow Magic mentor and Newcastle Jets skipper Ruben Zadkovich has been thrown an A-League lifeline after joining the Brisbane Roar's coaching staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.