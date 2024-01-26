Green light for $76.5m Newcastle High School redevelopment

Work on the Newcastle Education Campus at Newcastle High School will commence this year after the Department of Planning signed-off on plans for the $76.5million project.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The State Significant Development, to be completed by 2026, will see the school's enrollment capacity increase by 193 students - from 1227 students to 1420 students.
Works include the demolition of six buildings and existing sports courts, the construction of two new buildings, a covered walkway and new sports courts and the refurbishment of three existing buildings.
Associated works include new drop-off and pick-up spaces, bicycle spaces, pedestrian crossings, extended bus zones, tree removal, and new plantings and landscaping.
The project is expected to create 108 construction jobs and five operational jobs.
Twenty three submissions from the public were received while the project was on public exhibition in July-August 2023.
The 18 objections raised concerns about tree removal, biodiversity, and transport, traffic and parking issues.
The Department of Planning said it was satisfied the project would not create any undue additional traffic or parking issues, as it improved pedestrian and cyclist access through construction of a new shared path, two new pedestrian crossings, replacement of footpath sections, provision of 160 bicycle spaces, and staff end-of-trip facilities.
A number of submissions raised concerns about the removal of 94 trees.
The department said many of the trees were of low retention or dead.
An additional 117 trees will be planted across the site, increasing the site's current tree canopy from 24 per cent to 31 per cent at maturity.
Ninety existing trees would be protected through physical tree protection measures and arborist supervision of works.
"The department is satisfied that the tree retention, tree planting and overall landscape design retains a significant number (81) of high retention trees and adequately increases the tree canopy across the site while responding to the needs of the school.
A social impact statement prepared for the project found the project would have an overall positive impact on the community.
"Of most note is that the proposal will create more opportunity for students in the Newcastle High School Community to access state of the art education facilities and improved programming which will result in positive social outcomes for students, families, and the community in general. These are benefits that will have a positive generational impact," the report said.
The redevelopment will be staged to limit construction disruptions.
Despite that the report acknowledged construction phase would have negative impacts on students, teachers, school staff and surrounding residents.
"This includes the potential safety impacts of undertaking construction on a live school site. There will also be a decrease in amenity for residents because of construction activities, impacting community cohesion, way of life, health and wellbeing."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said public education was the government's top priority.
"Money was allocated to this project in the budget and this approval will see real progress on the Newcastle Education Campus," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.