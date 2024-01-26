Newcastle Herald
Vote for your favourite picture in this year's Summer Herald photo prize and decide people's choice winner

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
January 27 2024 - 4:00am
The Hunter Photography Prize has closed for another year and the judges have whittled down hundreds of entries into 24 finalists. Readers are now invited to vote in the poll to determine the photographer who will take out the coveted People's Choice winner.

Simon McCarthy

