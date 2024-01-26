Vote for your favourite picture in this year's Summer Herald photo prize and decide people's choice winner

The Hunter Photography Prize has closed for another year and the judges have whittled down hundreds of entries into 24 finalists. Readers are now invited to vote in the poll to determine the photographer who will take out the coveted People's Choice winner.
The overall winner and the reader's choice winner will be announced in the Newcastle Herald on Saturday February 3.
Our judges will select the winner. The judges' decisions are final. A readers' choice award will be voted via newcastleherald.com.au.
A selection of entries have been published in print editions and on the websites of the Herald and other mastheads, including the Maitland Mercury, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus and Dungog Chronicle.
Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. The judges' selection receives a Nikon Z 30 camera kit with an 16-50mm lens (valued at $988) while people's choice will receive a Canon EOS R50 with an 18-45mm lens kit ($978).
Voting on the People's Choice will close at 11.59pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024. All prize winners will be announced on February 3, 2024.
