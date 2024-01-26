'Odorous and discoloured': bay off limits after wastewater overflow

A WASTEWATER overflow at a bay in Lake Macquarie has been stopped but people have been urged to avoid the patch of water while it recovers.
Hunter Water crews have repaired a sewer main that broke and leaked into Black Neds Bay on January 25.
"While the overflow has ceased, at this time the bay may be discoloured and odorous," a Hunter Water spokesperson said on Friday.
"Hunter Water advises residents to avoid contact with the water, including swimming, water activities and fishing as a precaution for your safety."
The overflow of wastewater happened near the corner of Bowman Street and the Pacific Highway at Swansea but all of Black Neds Bay may be affected due to tidal movements.
Signage has been put up in public access areas and will remain in place until testing shows water quality has returned to normal.
We have taken samples of the water in Black Neds Bay for testing," the spokesperson said.
Results could be up to two days away.
It's been a scorcher at Lake Macquarie this Australia Day, with temperatures at Cooranbong reaching 40.5 at 4pm.
