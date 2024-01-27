Great White sighting at Nobbys closes beach at Newcastle

City lifeguards closed Nobbys Beach on Saturday morning, January 27, after a Great White shark was seen in the surf zone.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Department of Primary Industries' drone monitoring program raised the alarm, which prompted lifeguards on patrol at the weekend to close the beach and call swimmers from the water.
A City of Newcastle source confirmed that the beach would remain closed for the remainder of the day due to poor visibility on the water. Lifeguards will re-assess the situation on Sunday. In the meantime, the City spokesperson said, the Newcastle Ocean Baths would remain open.
The call came only moments after hundreds of ocean swimmers returned to the sand at Nobbys after the Nobbys2Newcastle ocean swim.
Race director Lee Howes said the annual ocean swim, which usually runs from the iconic local beach, around the rock shelf and past the Newcastle Ocean Baths to Newcastle Beach, had to be rerouted back to Nobbys Beach at the weekend after a brisk southerly made Newcastle Beach unsuitable for swimming.
"We have been doing this for a few years now," Ms Howes said, "And every year, you just accept what comes your way."
She said the first shark sighting had swimmers called from the water around 10.45am after the last ocean swimmers finished the Nobbys to Cowrie Hole race around 10am.
Despite the challenges, though, Ms Howe said the annual event has been growing year on year, and the competition at the weekend was as strong as ever.
Reece Caddy was the first male swimmer to reach the sand again, posting a time of 24 minutes and 25 seconds. The first female swimmer, Stephanie Carey, followed closely behind, at 24 minutes and 39 seconds.
Ms Howes described Ms Carey as one of the competition's top swimmers and a regular entrant, who won the overall event in 2023 and finished fourth overall this year.
"Every year, it gets bigger and bigger," Ms Howes said. I just think that the popularity amongst ocean swimmers is growing, and people are getting more confident because there's support for them.
"I think people want to try ocean swimming, but they want to do it in a safe environment, and that is one of the things we have been able to do; we have plenty of water safety (monitors) and plenty of people out on boards to help the swimmers feel safe."
There were no reports of injury due to the shark sighting, and lifeguards expected that the beach would be re-opened on Sunday morning, conditions permitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.