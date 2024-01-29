Toddler killed at sports oval after equipment fell onto him

A toddler was killed in a tragic accident at Old Bar on Sunday afternoon, January 28.
In a statement from Manning-Great Lakes Police District emergency services were called to an accident involving a two-year-old boy at a sports oval on Albatross Way, Old Bar about 2pm.
According to reports a piece of equipment fell onto the young boy.
The child's father called for help and people nearby came to assist with CPR, however, the child died a short time later.
A report is now being prepared for the NSW Coroner.
No further details have been released at this time.
