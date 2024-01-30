Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Skipper has confidence in L-Platers in push for A-League top six

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 30 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill believes his young outfit is improving with every game. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill believes his young outfit is improving with every game. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill believes his young outfit is improving with every game. Picture by Darren Pateman
Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill believes his young outfit is improving with every game. Picture by Darren Pateman

NEWCASTLE Jets captain Brandon O'Neill reckons his L-plater outfit are better placed to make a push for the A-League finals than a more experienced side was at the same juncture last season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.