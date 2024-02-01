Your guide to what's on in Newcastle this weekend

The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisans Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo 9am, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Recreational vehicles, outdoor gear and holiday destinations. Adults $16, concession $12, children 16 and under free.
Native Plant Sale 9am to 2pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Expert gardener Helen Howard will be on site to share advice about growing native Australian plants.
Newcastle Repair Cafe and Newcastle Seed Library 9.30am to noon, Hamilton South Community Hall.
Hahn SuperDry Australian 16ft Skiff Sprint Series 10am to 5pm, Lake Macquarie.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am, Wallsend Library. With Uncle Amos Simon from Muurrung Marai.
Silent Book Club 5pm to 7pm, Saint John's Anglican Church lawn, Cooks Hill. Bring your own book and read in companionable silence with others.
Newcastle Museum Australia in Space. Potions and Pestilence. Also on Sunday.
World Wetlands Day 7.30am Breakfast with the Birds photography tour, 9.30am canoe tour and more. Hunter Wetlands Centre.
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park 8am to 4pm, 138 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba. Also on Sunday.
A-League Men's Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Children under 12 admitted free.
Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Peter Helliar Gives Zero Flips 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Homegrown Markets 9am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo 9am, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Recreational vehicles, outdoor gear and holiday destinations. Adults $16, concession $12, children 16 and under free.
Rickshaws Hot Rod & Kustom Car Club - Motorists Appreciation Day 8am, Newcastle Harness Racing Club.
A-League Women's Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix 5pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle.
Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show 1pm and 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Final shows.
Rogue Scholar Pub Choir 6pm, 4-6 Union Street, Newcastle West.
UNISON presents Said Dami Saturday, 3pm onwards, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel. With Stupid Baby, Poltergeist 9000, AU4R33Y, Cartel, C H L O E, KEOWOF, Phil Sure, Ross Mvnro, Splak!, Staple Crew.
Brandon Duff, Carnivara, Spicy Lemons Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Jamie Hutchings Saturday, 7pm, The Press Book House. Special guest is Mark Moldre.
Colin Hennerz Saturday, 9pm, King Street Warehouse.
The Moving Stills Sunday, 8.30pm, King Street Warehouse.
Royale With Cheese Australia's Premier 90s Rock Show Show Saturday, 9pm, Lizotte's.
LEDA Gallery Saturday, 6pm to 8pm, launch of Fuelling the Flames, by Melanie Sky.
The Creator Incubator Saturday, 6pm to 8pm, launch of Borrowed Scenery, by Anne Kay.
Blackstone Gallery Infinite Blues, by Tricia Trinder.
The Lock-Up Arts in the Yard Saturday, 10am to noon. The Dance of the Remediators, by Heidi Axelsen and Hugo Moline.
Timeless Textiles Sights, Sounds & Textures connecting the Hunter Wetlands to Music and Fibres. Sunday, 10.30am, Courtyard Creatives - Recycled Envelopes Workshop.
The Old Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Soul & Spirit, by Peter and Katie Williams (final weekend).
Hunter Wetlands Centre Five Years, by Stu Murphy.
Newcastle Local History Library More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang Rauschenberg and Johns: Significant Others. Shifter, by Marian Drew, Monika Morgenstern, Rebecca Najdowski, Ioulia Panoutsopoulos. Art in Your Community: HEAD2ART. Sunday, 10am and 11am, ARTSPACE free family artmaking.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima Strawberry Feather Star, by Jen Denzin. Valley of a Thousand Plants, by Joel Zika. Portrait as Phoenix, by Michelle Gearin.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle House of Stories.
Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - History, Culture and Connection in Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities Exhibition.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Operation Art. Touching and Turning, by Cherine Fahd. The Between, by Deidre But-Husaim. Myth Making, by Kate Rohde and Troy Emery. Free Art Sunday.
Port Stephens Community Art Centre Reflections and Monday Painters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.