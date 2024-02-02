Gripping new Lee Christine crime novel set in Newcastle

This book feels very personal for me because I'm born and bred in Newcastle, and other than living in Sydney for a while, I've lived here all my life. There's definitely an advantage in being a Novocastrian. I was a teenager in the '70s so I've witnessed Newcastle's evolution. It's also a little daunting. My books are set in real places as opposed to creating a fictional town, which many authors do, and for good reason. With a fictional place you have the freedom to create whatever you want. With a real place you have to do your research and make sure you get the locations right. I know from the feedback I've received from my Snowy Mountains series that readers enjoy reading stories set in their hometown. They enjoy the familiarity of the locations.