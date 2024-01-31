Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Gas truck in 'sinkhole' after drain collapse: firefighters

Anna Falkenmire
MN
By Anna Falkenmire, and Marina Neil
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRUCK carrying gas cylinders has fallen into a "sinkhole" in Newcastle after a drain reportedly collapsed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

MN

Marina Neil

Photographer

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.