Gas truck in 'sinkhole' after drain collapse: firefighters

A TRUCK carrying gas cylinders has fallen into a "sinkhole" in Newcastle after a drain reportedly collapsed.
Firefighting crews - including the HAZMAT squad and a duty commander - were tasked to the Curley Road area at Broadmeadow just after 12pm on Wednesday.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed to the Newcastle Herald an exclusion zone had been set up as a precaution because the truck had gas cylinders on board.
It's understood the truck broke through a drainage system, causing it to become stuck in a carpark area near the tennis courts.
Lambton fire station's commander Stephen Cresswell said firefighters stabilised the truck to prevent any further slippage into the sinkhole.
The driver escaped without injury, and police and paramedic crews were not required at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
FRNSW confirmed no evacuations had been necessary.
FRNSW crews were standing by to assist with the vehicle's recovery.
Hunter Water workers were called on Wednesday afternoon, and they will render the scene safe once the truck had been removed.
