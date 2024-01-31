Mow blow: war of words over 'shabby' council lawn maintenance

An overgrown verge on the edge of Newcastle will be mowed next week after criticism from the Wallsend MP about the difference in grass maintenance across the border in Maitland.
The stretch on the Maitland side of Glenwood Drive at Thornton has been sheared, but this changes a bit further along towards Beresfield where the long grass is in much need of some maintenance.
"Hey City of Newcastle, your section of Glenwood Drive, Beresfield is looking a bit shabby," Ms Hornery, a vocal critic of City of Newcastle, posted to her Facebook page.
"Maitland City Council always keep the Thornton side trimmed, looks good!
"Would be a terrible hiding spot for snakes.
"I can arrange a ribbon cutting for councillors if it helps???"
The Herald understands the grass maintenance on the Newcastle side will be completed next week, and the work is usually completed in this area on weekends due to safety and traffic impacts.
Ms Hornery continued in the comments that locals had told her the particular bit of land had not been trimmed for six months.
"If this was in town, in Merewether, Newcastle east, Hamilton etc, it would not be tolerated," she said.
"But out west, we don't get the same level of attention and respect. I for one, am sick of it."
A City of Newcastle spokesperson responded saying "this is yet again classic trolling behaviour by the State Member for Wallsend".
"Rather than focusing on her state responsibilities and securing financial investment from her NSW government for the Wallsend community, she continues to punch down on local council workers," the spokesperson said.
City of Newcastle encourages residents to report any issues to 4974 2000 or via newcastle.nsw.gov.au.
