Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'In shock': Singleton couple's $100 million Powerball windfall

Updated February 2 2024 - 8:51am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

A Hunter couple has won $100 million in this week's record-breaking Powerball jackpot draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.