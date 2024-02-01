'In shock': Singleton couple's $100 million Powerball windfall

A Hunter couple has won $100 million in this week's record-breaking Powerball jackpot draw.
The pair, from Singleton, scored half of the $200 million prize on offer - the other division one winner was someone in South East Queensland, who is yet to be found by The Lott officials.
The Singleton couple - who bought their ticket online - received the news the were newly-minted multi-millionaires while they were lying in bed following Thursday night's draw.
"It's a lot of money. A lot of money to fathom," the Singleton woman said when she received the call.
"I just had a look a moment ago and I instantly went 'Oh my god.' I mean you joke about winning but never expect it to happen to you.
"Well, I absolutely won't be working anymore! I mean, honestly, do I really need to? There's always a lot of hypothetical questions of what I would want to do but now I'm just lost for words. I have no idea.
"Maybe an overseas tour. I think I want to see everywhere. My partner is here with me now. He's a bit in shock. He loves his job, so I don't know if he'll be retiring. We'll most definitely be celebrating on the weekend. Our options are endless. It's going to help our children immensely."
As well as the two division one winning entries, there were 22 division two winners who each took home a prize of $177,092. They were just one number shy of taking home the multi-million-dollar prize.
