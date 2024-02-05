Family's 'torture' after horrific scooter accident in Thailand

The family of a young Muay Thai boxer who was hit by a scooter while riding in Thailand are rallying to try and get their loved one home.
Tommy Kirk, from Kitchener near Cessnock, was in Koh Samui honing his skills in Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, when he was involved in a terrible accident on January 30.
"Another rider on a scooter going in the opposite direction overtook a car and crashed into the front side of Tommy's scooter," his mum Kellee Kirk said.
"It was basically a head on.
"I got a message from my son-in-law saying Tommy's been in an accident, we think he's got a broken leg and needs surgery.
"I just went into a total meltdown."
The 24-year-old suffered a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula, and was rushed into emergency surgery.
His parents paid more than $17,000 to expedite a second surgery to remove an external fixation setup and insert steel rods to secure the bones, which was initially scheduled to occur on February 2.
They were hopeful he would be operated on Monday night Australian time.
Meanwhile Mr Kirk has faced a high risk of infection and his hospital bills are climbing. Mrs Kirk is going through the process with his insurance company, but is unsure if they will cover the bills.
The family are also waiting to hear if the scooter company will charge a fee for damage to the vehicle from the crash.
"As a mum, you just feel overwhelmed, helpless, scared," she said.
"Because you're wanting to ensure your son is okay but not being able to be by his side is torture."
The second surgery is needed before Mr Kirk can fly home. Mrs Kirk said they had initially looked at repatriation flights to fly him home for the surgery, which were quoted between $200,000 and $380,000.
They have instead opted for surgery in Thailand due to the risk of infection and insurance delays. However he is required to travel in business class and be accompanied due to his leg.
With the uncertainty of the insurance claim, the cost of the first surgery to be paid and plenty of expenses still to come, Mr Kirk's friend and training partner Nathan Jones has set up a GoFundMe to assist the Kirk family with costs.
"It's just heartbreaking," Mr Jones said.
"He was trying to live a healthier lifestyle and had really gotten into Muay Thai. It gave him something to focus on.
"It's just crushing to see this happen to someone trying to have a crack.
"This is going to be a huge setback. It's not just the physical injury, it's the mental battles he'll have too."
Mrs Kirk also said how proud she was of her son for dedicating himself to his training.
"He spent months training seven days a week," she said. "He had just done an amazing job.
"His head space was really good. He was really excited about this trip."
Mrs Kirk said the family were not the type to ask for money, but had drained their bank accounts to pay the tens of thousands of dollars in medical expenses.
"For your child you relent and just do whatever you can do," she said. "It has been a nightmare.
"The four hour time difference and the language barrier have also made it more difficult.
"Thank goodness for modern technology because we can video call him.
"But there have been days where it has been really hard."
Mrs Kirk and Mr Jones said they were thankful for Mr Kirk's friend Blake Parker, who he had travelled to Thailand with and had been a huge help.
"He has been a godsend being on the ground helping and communicating with myself and Tommy's family, being there for him in hospital... changing his own holiday and flights to help out," Mr Jones said.
"This whole ordeal would have been 10 times worse if Blake hasn't been there," Mrs Kirk said.
To donate to the GoFundMe to support Tommy Kirk and his family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/get-tommy-the-treatment-he-needs-and-home-safely
