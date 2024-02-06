'We can do better than this': Hunter anti-windfarm groups rally in Canberra

Members of Port Stephens of Myall Coast groups opposed to offshore wind turbines say they were buoyed by Tuesday's Reckless Renewables rally in Canberra.
More than 500 protesters carrying signs such as "Who pays for the cleanup? You will", "Platypus Killers" and "No farmers, no food" assembled on the grounds of the old Parliament House to voice their concerns.
The coalition of grassroots community groups from across Australia is calling on the government to establish a senate inquiry to scrutinise the technical veracity, economic, social and environmental costs of renewable energy projects.
It wants all renewable energy projects suspended until the senate inquiry reports back.
It also wants to lift the ban on nuclear power.
Co-ordinator Sandra Bourke from Hawks Nest said she wanted to stop "generations of damage" to agricultural land from the construction of wind and solar farms.
"Yes, we need to phase out (fossil fuels) but we can do better than this," she said.
"We also need to know how much these projects will cost taxpayers and what are the protection rights of property owners."
Following the rally, about 40 members of the Hunter contingent attended question time.
Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Club spokesman Troy Radford said the group also met with Lyne MP David Gillespie, Opposition energy spokesman Ted O'Brien, National Party Leader David Littleproud and Senator Hollie Hughes.
"It was all positive. They back the community that is fighting this (offshore wind) 100 per cent," Mr Radford said.
"We are going to keep pushing ahead and demanding answers from Bowen and the Labor Party.
The groups involved in the protest are also concerned about compulsory land acquisition and land clearance for transmission lines.
They argue there should also be an end to the "archaic" ban on nuclear energy so it can be part of Australia's future energy mix.
Others believe a failure to rapidly build sufficient renewable energy will leave Australia dependent on more expensive and less reliable gas and coal-fired electricity.
Nationals Leader David Littleproud, who addressed the rally, said Labor's "reckless" pursuit of 82 per cent renewables by 2030 was driving up costs.
"We need to know how much agricultural land is earmarked, where is it earmarked and when will the projects be forced onto local communities," he said.
Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the federal government was working with regional communities and local landholders to ensure they benefit from cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy.
He said everyone has a right to protest but rejected the opposition's attempt to "whip up a scare campaign" on energy transition.
Clean Energy Council chief Kane Thornton said renewable energy projects in regional communities were helping drought-proof farming communities, provide revenue and income, and ensure jobs where they are needed most.
"The renewable energy industry is proud to partner with farmers, as well as the wider regional and rural communities across Australia," he said.
Forty per cent of the nation's energy is already provided by renewable sources and the vast majority of Australians want more, Mr Thornton said.
"It's essential they do. Coal plants are reaching the end of their technical life, they're closing and renewables are needed to keep the lights on."
Coalition politicians speaking at the day-long demonstration include Barnaby Joyce, Keith Pitt, Matt Canavan, Jacinta Price, David Gillespie, nuclear energy fan Gerrard Rennick, Michelle Landry, Llew O'Brien, Ross Cadell and Colin Boyce.
