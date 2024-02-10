New year brings new faces, with eight principals welcomed to Hunter schools

A FRESH face has been welcomed with the new school year at Tenambit Public School, with Deanne Brown stepping in as principal.
Ms Brown is one of eight new principals to be welcomed across Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast public schools this year and has been working in the Hunter and Central Coast area since 1996.
"I've worked a lot in the Maitland-Newcastle area and I was recently in the Upper Hunter," she said.
She said Tenambit inspired something inside of her to be working with an "amazing group of students and community."
"And I guess, working together to ensure we're all getting great outcomes for the kids," she said.
Ms Brown has worked in classroom teacher positions in the Maitland area, she was an assistant principal in Newcastle and western Lake Macquarie and has stepped into deputy and relieving principal roles in Maitland. Her most previous role was in Singleton.
She said she was excited to embark on a new chapter with Tenambit and the school community had been nothing less than welcoming.
"It's only been a week and it's been fast-paced but incredibly exciting. The kids are so welcoming," she said.
"They have just been this little ray of sunshine."
Ms Brown is already getting to know her 330 students and hopes to make connections with their families.
Other new face in the Hunter, Largs Public School welcomes principal Leanne Jarlett, Pauline Smith is the new principal at Tanilba Bay Public School, Kristen Kime is the new principal at Denman Public School and Simon Mulready is the new principal at Kurri Kurri Public School.
In the Newcastle region, Melanie Johnson has started at Pelican Flat Public and Sarah Turnbull at Newcastle Middle School.
Wadalba Community School on the Central Coast has welcomed new principal Carlie Wells.
Across NSW, 77 new principals were welcomed and started meeting students, staff and families to outline their leadership priorities.
Of the new principals, 41 are leading schools in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW while 36 are starting at schools in the Sydney metropolitan area.
NSW Deputy Premier, Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the new additions would bring plenty of energy, expertise and new ideas.
"I am confident these new principals will lead with dignity and kindness, setting our students up with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive," she said.
"I know they will be exceptional role models to staff by improving the quality of learning and engagement of our students," NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar said.
