Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

New year brings new faces, with eight principals welcomed to Hunter schools

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 10 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Largs Public School principal Leanne Jarlett, Kurri Kurri Public School principal Simon Mulready and Tenambit Public School principal Deanne Brown. Pictures suppleid
Largs Public School principal Leanne Jarlett, Kurri Kurri Public School principal Simon Mulready and Tenambit Public School principal Deanne Brown. Pictures suppleid

A FRESH face has been welcomed with the new school year at Tenambit Public School, with Deanne Brown stepping in as principal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.