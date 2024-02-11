Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Rack and ruin': Members left in the dark over future of their club at centre of the Wallsend sinkhole

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
February 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Diggers Sports Club at Wallsend, at the centre of a sinkhole emergency almost a year ago, say they are losing faith in the process to bring the club back from the brink of dereliction. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Members of the Diggers Sports Club at Wallsend, at the centre of a sinkhole emergency almost a year ago, say they are losing faith in the process to bring the club back from the brink of dereliction. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Almost a year after a massive sinkhole opened under the bowling greens of the Diggers Sports Club at Wallsend, members say they are losing faith in the process to bring the community institution back from dereliction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.