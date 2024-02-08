Short-term gain for owners puts a long-term strain on rental market

My main concern; assuming these claims are correct, is that the minerals which go into making these batteries are a finite resource. Once these minerals are gone, then what? One could be excused for thinking that we are charging into a new energy source that will allegedly solve all our problems associated with climate change without thinking of the possible consequences or even if they will last for any length of time. I like the idea of renewables and alternative fuel sources, particularly if they are sustainable, but as I have often said in the past, we need to get it right. I just hope we are right this time.