Letters

Short-term gain for owners puts a long-term strain on rental market

By Letters to the Editor
February 9 2024 - 4:00am
I CONCUR with Alan Metcalf concerning short term rentals, for his and other reasons ("Short-term rentals can deliver long-term pain", Letters, 7/2). Since the growth of such accommodation, it has become very difficult for long-term renters. Why tie someone to a two-year lease, say at $600 a week, when you can recoup that with two nights short term? During holidays, it's even more and you and your family can even use the accommodation in lean times. The stable, long-term renter misses out. You still get all the benefits of negative gearing etc.

