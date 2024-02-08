34,000 set to Get The Party Started at Pink on Tuesday

Tuesday's Pink concert at McDonald Jones Stadium is expected to be the biggest show at the venue since the Newcastle Earthquake relief concert in 1990.
More than 34,000 people are expected at the concert, which will feature a standing general admission area on the field in contrast to the fully seated Elton John and Paul McCartney shows.
While ticket holders are being encouraged to arrive early to ensure ease of access, McDonald Jones Stadium general manager Dean Mantle said he was not expecting fans to camp out overnight so they can be at the front of the mosh.
"Not at this stage," he said. "The queuing for those early entry and early access points don't start until the day of the show.
"But who knows, there are a lot of people that are incredibly passionate about Pink.
"However that pans out, we'll be able to work with those people and make sure we manage them.
"But ultimately what we would encourage people to do is come on the day and be well prepared for that day."
Crews started setting up the concert infrastructure on Tuesday, and floors and staging have started going in.
"A lot of it is quite a well kept secret," Mr Mantle said.
"So it will be interesting to see how the other shows prior in Sydney pan out.
"But she's an incredible entertainer. It's going to be a massive, massive production, certainly something that people won't want to miss.
"There are still a few tickets available that were released yesterday - not many left and I certainly wouldn't waste time if people want to come."
Transport for NSW has warned of heavy traffic ahead of the concert, with concert goers urged to use public transport.
Newcastle Transport will provide free shuttle buses to and from McDonald Jones Stadium, while additional light rail services will be operating from 7pm.
Ferry services will be extended and two extra train services will depart Newcastle Interchange after the concert.
Turton Road will be closed between Griffiths and Lambton roads from about 10.15pm and will reopen once crowds have cleared the area.
