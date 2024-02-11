Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Did my bit': World War II veteran who fought in the Pacific dies aged 100

By Peter Allen
February 11 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Thomson fought the Japanese in the Pacific. Picture supplied
Les Thomson fought the Japanese in the Pacific. Picture supplied

OBITUARY: Leslie Joseph Thomson: December 20, 1923 to February 5, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.