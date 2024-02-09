Knights ponder options before filling last spot on their roster

THE Newcastle Knights are keeping their options open as they strive to fill the last remaining berth on their roster, which has been tentatively reserved for an outside back.
With their 2024 season opener against Canberra less than a month away, the Knights have signed only 29 of the required 30 players for their full-time squad.
They have until mid-season to nail down the last position, which could be allocated either to a new recruit or a development player already tied to a second-tier contract who has earned a promotion.
Knights football director Peter Parr said there was no rush to address the numerical shortfall, pointing out that keeping a spot open was sometimes strategically advantageous.
Last year, for instance, the Knights waited until late July to sign utility Fa'amanu Brown, who had been released by Canterbury and proceeded to help Newcastle win their last two games of the regular season to qualify fifth in the play-offs.
In previous years, Newcastle picked up Andrew McCullough, Blake Green and Jake Clifford mid-season.
"We're keeping an open mind," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"You never know what might crop up. Other clubs might need to move players and then they become available, so we'll just wait and see what transpires."
Newcastle parted company with tryscoring machine Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters) and experienced Hymel Hunt (released) at the end of last season, and the only outside back they signed was Tom Jenkins, who made six top-grade appearances for reigning three-time premiers Penrith.
Parr admitted another outside back would be ideal but added: "We don't just want to sign one for the sake of it.
"What we would be looking for is someone who we think can contribute to the NRL team this year. If that happens to be an experienced player, fine, but if it's someone who hasn't played much NRL but we think he has the potential to do so, we'd be open to that as well."
He said coach Adam O'Brien was comfortable with the threequarter-line options at his disposal.
"We've got young Krystian Mapapalangi coming back from injury, we signed Tom Jenkins from Penrith, and Enari Tuala has never let us down," Parr said. "We've got a lot of confidence in the guys we have to start with."
One of Newcastle's contracted outside backs, David Armstrong, has reportedly attracted the attention of Super League club Leigh Leopards, but Parr said the Knights have not been approached.
Armstrong, 22, is yet to make his NRL debut but was expected to come into contention if Kalyn Ponga is required by Queensland.
