Jackson Baker likely to miss Surfest after injury setback

By Craig Kerry
Updated February 11 2024 - 11:45am, first published 11:01am
Jackson Baker after winning the men's Surfest title in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
HEADLINE act Jackson Baker appears highly unlikely to compete at Surfest after injuring his foot in a free surf.

