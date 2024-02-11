Jackson Baker likely to miss Surfest after injury setback

HEADLINE act Jackson Baker appears highly unlikely to compete at Surfest after injuring his foot in a free surf.
Baker, who became the first local to win the Surfest men's title in 2022, was to chase another Mark Richards Trophy victory next month on his home break of Merewether but is now set to be sidelined after the injury on Friday. The Newcastle Herald was told Baker has a fracture in the foot.
The 27-year-old does not need to compete in Surfest's 5000-point regional Qualifying Series contest, the Burton Automotive Pro from March 11-17, to make the second-tier Challenger Series, but he was using the event as practice.
Before the setback, Baker planned to also surf in the 3000-point Central Coast Pro (March 4-8) at Avoca to help prepare for the Challenger Series opener on the Gold Coast from April 27.
Baker's Merewether Surfboard Club are also competing in the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Burleigh Heads on March 9-10. He helped Merewether make the final when part of the team that finished fourth in their regional qualifier.
While the injury should not stop Baker's campaign on the Challenger Series, it will hamper his preparations. He narrowly missed the mid-season cut on the Championship Tour last year then fell agonisingly short of an elite circuit return for 2024 when finishing 13th on the Challenger Series. The top 10 on the Challenger Series are promoted to the dream tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.