Newcastle cricket | Tailenders keep Cardiff in the finals race

By Robert Dillon
February 11 2024 - 8:00pm
Newcastle City's Dan Ibrahim sends one down against Merewether at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
TAILENDERS Daniel Williams and Jay Sneddon have kept Cardiff-Boolaroo in the hunt for the Newcastle District Cricket Association finals and simultaneously dented Charlestown's minor-premiership hopes with a gutsy rearguard action at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.

