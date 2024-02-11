Newcastle cricket | Tailenders keep Cardiff in the finals race

Wiliams finished not out on 11, off 81 balls, and Sneddon was unbeaten on three off 56 balls, and together they steered Cardiff safely to a draw. That kept the CBs within two points of fourth-placed Wallsend, who were also frustrated when play was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Waratah Oval, with the home team 0-8 chasing 328 for victory.