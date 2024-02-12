Newcastle Herald
Breaking point: Young gun in doubt as coach considers changes for must-win road trip

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 12 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 6:47pm
EXCITEMENT machine Clayton Taylor is a 50-50 chance of being fit and coach Rob Stanton is considering freshening up the Jets squad for the must-win road trip to Western United on Friday.

