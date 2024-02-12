Breaking point: Young gun in doubt as coach considers changes for must-win road trip

EXCITEMENT machine Clayton Taylor is a 50-50 chance of being fit and coach Rob Stanton is considering freshening up the Jets squad for the must-win road trip to Western United on Friday.
Taylor had to be replaced at half-time of the Jets' chaotic 3-all draw with Western Sydney after suffering a cork in a roughhouse challenge from Wanderers fullback Tate Russell.
After coming back from a 2-1 deficit to lead 3-2, the Jets faded late.
Wanderers captain Marcelo climbed above the pack to head home a corner in the second minute of injury time and grab a share of the points, despite finishing with nine men.
Russell received a yellow card for the challenge on Taylor.
"It wasn't an intentional tackle but he still collected Clayton," Stanton said. "I thought he might have received a red card. He didn't so you accept it. Clayton comes off injured and can't play the second half."
Russell was sent off three minutes into the second half after receiving a second yellow for treading on the ankle of Taylor's replacement Daniel Wilmering inside the box. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos converted from the spot and added a second goal in the 70th minute to put the Jets ahead.
It was the second cork Taylor has sustained in an illegal challenge in a month. He sat out two games after being collected by Sydney defender Jake Girdwood-Reich.
"Same leg, different spot," Stanton said. "The opposition know when Clayton gets the ball they have to be concerned because he can be in and away quick. He is a threat. They know they can't let him get free. Before you know there are late tackles. He has been battered and his legs are copping it.
"He is 50-50 for Friday. We will see what he is like at training. Fingers-crossed he is OK.
"We need to assess everyone but it might be time for a change. Backing up week-in, week-out isn't easy for the ones who aren't used to it.
"With the short turnaround, it might be a good idea to leave one or two behind this week."
The lost opportunity - the latest in a series of games where the Jets have dropped points - left them in 10th spot on 18 points.
Sydney are sixth on 23 points but the Sky Blues and fifth-placed Wanderers (25 points) have played one less game than the Jets.
"I want to get three points on Friday," Stanton said. "I want 12 points from the middle part of the season. In the first third, we picked up nine points. We currently sit on the same amount. If we win Friday, we have picked up 12 in the middle third.
"In the last third, we will go hell for leather with more games at home. Anything can happen. We are still sitting on the edge."
