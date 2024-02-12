Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Dan Sultan, Hard-Ons and Tropical F--k Storm join Gum Ball line-up

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 13 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Sultan will headline Gum Ball for the first time since 2016. Picture supplied
Dan Sultan will headline Gum Ball for the first time since 2016. Picture supplied

THE Gum Ball has significantly beefed up its 2024 offering with ARIA Award-winner Dan Sultan, punk legends The Hard-Ons and noise-rock provocateurs Tropical F--k Storm joining the line-up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.