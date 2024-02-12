Dan Sultan, Hard-Ons and Tropical F--k Storm join Gum Ball line-up

THE Gum Ball has significantly beefed up its 2024 offering with ARIA Award-winner Dan Sultan, punk legends The Hard-Ons and noise-rock provocateurs Tropical F--k Storm joining the line-up.
Gum Ball returns to Dashville in Lower Belford on April 26 to 28 for the 19th edition of the family-run music festival.
Other acts in the second and final announcement include keyboard wiz The Lachy Doley Group, ARIA Award-winning children's group Teeny Tiny Stevies, folk and blues singer-songwriter Karl S. Williams and nine-piece brass band Bullhorn.
Drones and Tropical F--k Storm frontman Gareth Liddiard will also perform a special prelude concert on Thursday, April 25.
This latest selection of acts joins the already-announced Australian Music Prize winners RVG, US band Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds, Battlesnake, Dallas Crane, Coterie, Claire Anne Taylor, Melody Pool and Burger Joint.
Sultan previously headlined Gum Ball in 2016 when he performed an emotional rendition of Purple Rain (in the rain) to mark the death of '80s and '90s icon Prince just hours earlier.
Last year Sultan released his self-titled seventh studio album which earned three ARIA Award nominations.
The current incarnation of The Hard-Ons is fronted by Tim Rogers who's main band, You Am I, also headlined Gum Ball in 2016.
Since Rogers joined the band in 2021 the The Hard-Ons have released the albums I'm Sorry Sir, That Riff's Been Taken and Ripper '23.
Liddiard performed solo at the 2017 Gum Ball, but this year marks the debut of Tropical F--k Storm, which also features his partner and Drones bandmate Fiona Kitschin.
Tropical F--k Storm emerged after The Drones went on hiatus in 2016 and have released three albums including the ARIA Award-winning Deep States in 2021.
Their appearance at Gum Ball will be one of the band's first shows since Kitschin's breast cancer diagnosis.
Besides the 36-act musical line-up, Gum Ball will also feature live art, comedy, pro skateboarding, markets, workshops and camping.
Tickets are on sale at dashville.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.