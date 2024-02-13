Newcastle Herald
Letters

Pink the latest in a galaxy of stars that has Newcastle shining

By Letters to the Editor
February 14 2024 - 4:00am
Pink performed at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night.
YET again I am reminded what a great city and even state we live in. While legendary guitarist, Paul Weller entertains at the Opera House and the Fonz, Henry Winkler holds koalas, we in Newcastle are being transformed into Pink.

