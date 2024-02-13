Pink the latest in a galaxy of stars that has Newcastle shining

YET again I am reminded what a great city and even state we live in. While legendary guitarist, Paul Weller entertains at the Opera House and the Fonz, Henry Winkler holds koalas, we in Newcastle are being transformed into Pink.
Our weather's wonderful, beaches are glorious, sunsets romantic. Paul McCartney's mural is still regularly visited and here we are as Novocastrians enjoying life to the full. Pink was close to sold out and thousands were expected to flock to see an amazing performer and a great role model. Russell Howard, English comedian will entertain with his fabulous comedy show on Friday night and the week will be complete. All these events remind us how great life is and though life can be challenging, it is so important to realise what a wonderful world we live in and what a great time is to be had. So I hope you had a chance to Get the Party Started, Raise Your Glass and had a wonderful night.
THANKS Bob Katter for reminding at least one trader that cash is still legal tender in Australia.
MONDAY'S story on Lake Macquarie City Council's plans to slash red tape and release the handbrake on development should be challenged because of its absurdity as a solution to the housing crisis ("Lake's date with density", Herald, 12/2).
The so-called red tape that developers hate is the result of policy decisions made to ensure that development meets appropriate standards, occurs in suitable locations and does so when there is adequate infrastructure and open space. The council's plan to use infill development will overwhelm the already short supply of greenery, add to the stifling congestion and turn our city into an unlivable hot island.
Housing and infrastructure development is a major cause of greenhouse emissions and impacts on the depletion of our natural resources like timber while increasing the demand for energy. The housing crisis cannot be fixed when we have a population growth that far exceeds forecasts and current trends will reach 41 million by 2042. This is the result of a federal government policy that is based on the flawed assumption that GDP growth is more important than all other issues, an absurdity that could only be accepted by an economist.
GREG Lowe's comment ("All Stars should include everyone", Letters, 12/2), that the Indigenous All Stars round should be canned because it is exclusionary could not be further from the truth.
Firstly, we don't have to "imagine" if the NRL only allowed non-Indigenous players to play. Until 1936, rugby league had zero Aboriginal players due to the racist laws in place at the time. Maori communities in NZ have a similar (with some notable differences) history of colonisation and marginalisation to Australia. The fact is, the All Stars round is actually a celebration of the fact that rugby league carved a path to inclusion earlier than any other team sport in Australia.
What is now known as the All-Stars Round actually has a long history, with games in Queensland between First Nations vs. non-Indigenous teams in the early 1960s, and an all-Maori team touring Australia in 1908 and 1909. The enormous crowds from the all-Maori teams generated enough revenue for NSWRL at the time to save it from bankruptcy. Aside from these rounds being hugely popular, the reality is that about a quarter of the elite male player population is Indigenous. I believe this is why the NRL was the first code to publicly back a 'yes' vote in the referendum on the Voice to Parliament.
It appears to me that the NRL understands that facilitating engagement with important parts of your community and celebrating the cultural differences of a large portion of your player base is an act of inclusion rather than exclusion, and benefits the broader community. We are richer for it, and everyone gets to watch an additional fast paced, elite level game of league.
REGARDING parking fines issued before dawn for cars parked around Newcastle Ocean Baths ("Baths swimmer fined before dawn", Newcastle Herald 9/2), the council suggests those using the baths in the early hours of the morning should park on Scott, Murray or Parnell Place. Best of British. I pay over $200 to park in this area as a resident and after 7pm or 8pm I find it very difficult to get a parking spot within blocks. This also applies to early in the morning. I feel for this healthy man driving from Maitland and being fined. I'm sure the council should be able to find a solution for this problem.
I AGREE with Tony Morley ("Laws only as good as enforcement", Letters, 10/2), about vapes being freely available. From what I have seen, it's very common for vapes to be displayed with chocolates and other items you have to walk past to get to the cashier in some service stations in our area, openly on display. I believe these people must think it's worth the risk because they know the chance of getting fined is next to none.
STEVE Barnett ("How far from beach are swimmers acceptable?", Letters, 10/2), doesn't like to see bare bums in supermarkets. Fair enough, but I and many others don't mind seeing a nicely shaped bottom strolling around the town. But if the butcher from the Bay started strolling, wearing a "micro g-string", through our shopping centres, people might start throwing up their breakfast. Though they might blame it on their sausages and bacon.
SERIOUSLY, Jan Phillip Trevillian ("Not every protester heard", Letters, 10/2), the straw-man tactic? Wanting to respond to someone but with no evidence, invent something they didn't say - the straw man - and attack them for that instead! Pointing out that thousands of genuine protesters were falsely labelled with the words of a few dozen at the Opera House. I made no statements on what was or wasn't said anywhere or later. Those false claims are now even more wrong. Do not attack me with things I didn't say, imply or mean. I believe another apology is in order.
Stephen Balcombe was fined twice for parking on Shortland Esplanade before dawn. Picture by Simone De Peak
