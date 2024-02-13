Newcastle Herald
NPL: Lambton Jaffas take cautious approach to Charity Shield test

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 13 2024 - 6:30pm
Maitland's Tahlia Gossner, Broadmeadow's Mercedes McNabb and Josh Benson and Lambton Jaffas skipper Ben Kennedy at the launch of the inaugural Northern NSW Football Charity Shield on Tuesday at HMRI. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski believes his squad will be at only 70 per cent for Friday night's Charity Shield clash with Broadmeadow Magic at Jack McLaughlan Oval as they prepare for their dual title defence in the NPL men's NNSW.

