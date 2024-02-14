Newcastle Herald
Letters

Are the rules different for politicians and footy players?

By Letters to the Editor
February 15 2024 - 4:00am
Barnaby Joyce in parliament this week. Picture by Elena Kurtz
Rules differ for politicians and footy players

HOW come Barnaby Joyce can be photographed late at night, prone in the ground on his phone using colourful language and not have a case to answer?

