Are the rules different for politicians and footy players?

ALAN Metcalf ("Short-term rentals can deliver long-term pain", Letters, 7/2) regarding your inquiry as to what police officers are going to do when confronted by drunken youths, I think they would do whatever is necessary to defuse the situation. If talking to the individuals and reasoning with them (which they are trained to do,) didn't work, and arrests needed to be made, the officers (who have years of training to deal with these situations as well,) would arrest the youths. If the youths resisted, then the officers would use what is collectively known to all officers as reasonable force.