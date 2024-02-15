Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Writers Festival: a feast of great literary food

February 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Writers Festival: a feast of great literary food
Newcastle Writers Festival: a feast of great literary food

Rosemarie Milsom and Amy Lovat love their work. Their passion gushes forth with very little prompting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.