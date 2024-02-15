Newcastle call on attacking reserves for Western United clash

Coach Rob Stanton expects to use Clayton Taylor as an impact player off the bench as the Jets' attacking depth faces a test against last-placed Western United on Friday night.
Taylor was in doubt for the round 17 A-League game at AAMI Park after missing the second half of the 3-3 draw with a nine-man Western Sydney last week because of an upper leg cork from a heavy challenge.
Stanton, though, named Taylor in his squad on Thursday for the trip south, but two other attacking weapons were left at home.
Archie Goodwin has succumbed to a groin injury, ending a 13-game streak of appearances for the teenage striker who had struggled with injuries.
Creative force Reno Piscopo, an unused substitute against Wanderers, is also out after picking up a knock at training. Stanton hoped Goodwin would be rested just one game and Piscopo would be back in a week or two. Justin Vidic comes in for Goodwin, while Daniel Stynes replaces Piscopo in the squad.
"Vidic has been scoring goals in the youth team the last couple of weeks. He's got some good miles under his belt," Stanton said. "Stynesy has done a really good job in a couple of games as well, so he's raring to go."
Stanton said Taylor had "pulled up all right" on Thursday but was likely to get limited minutes.
"He's part of the squad to travel, so we'll see how he is tomorrow. He should play a part in the game at some stage," he said.
"Daniel Wilmering did a good job when he replaced him, so we might leave it the same, seeing Clayton has been battered a bit.
"We might use him the same as we did against Melbourne Victory, where we brought him on to change the game if we need to.
"He's been beaten up a bit recently, so it might be good for him going into the game not having to worry about starting.
"We've had a few contact injuries over the past month.
"We've had three guys with severe corks to their legs that have put them out, but we've got a few more bodies back on deck.
"Phil Cancar had an issue with his big toe for a few weeks but he's now able to play if we need him. Carl Jenkinson is getting close to returning to training as well."
Newcastle sit 10th on 18 points, five points outside the top six on a packed ladder, and they will be desperate to pick up a win against struggling United, who have eight points.
The Jets gave up an equaliser deep in stoppage time against the depleted Wanderers last round and scored themselves late to draw with Melbourne Victory a week earlier.
Stanton said the draws were "frustrating but really positive".
"Those teams are top five teams, so they are well put together with plenty of experience and quality all over the park," he said.
"We've put ourselves in positions to win both games and still got a point. That just says we're a highly competitive team I think. It's a really good sign.
"If you compare quality and what teams are spending to what we're doing, I think we're very competitive.
"You can get frustrated by it, but at the same time I think we've come a long way and we've got lots of improvement to do as well.
"This is definitely a game you want to win and have to win if you want to put yourself in a position over the last nine games to pick up good points, and from there anything can happen.
"A win would back up three weeks of really good stuff."
Meanwhile, the Jets' round 18 match against Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium was pushed back a day to Sunday, February 25, on Thursday.
