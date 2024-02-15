King Street goes under water as 30mm of rain falls in half an hour

An intense downpour caused flash flooding in Newcastle overnight, as the city had 45mm of rain in a few hours.
The intersection of Steel and King streets in Newcastle West was closed at about 11pm as the road went under, with police monitoring the scene.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Nobbys weather station recorded 45mm of rain between 5.30pm on Thursday and 12.30am on Friday - almost 30mm fell between 10.30pm and 11pm.
Almost half the calls for assistance to the State Emergency Service across NSW came in the SES Northern Zone, which encompasses the Hunter.
SES spokesperson Ben Deakin told ABC radio on Friday morning that 44 of the 100 calls statewide came from the northern region.
He described conditions as a "short, intense burst of rain", which mainly caused roof problems in areas such as Adamstown Heights, Caves Beach, Swansea, Highfields, Murrays Beach, Maitland, and New Lambton Heights.
