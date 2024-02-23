? beds | ? bath | ? car
Luxury meets tranquility in this prestigious custom-built waterfront home boasting an array of features that offer an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity.
Spread across 2 bedrooms plus a study, with the potential to convert to 4 bedrooms plus a study, this home offers flexibility to suit your family's needs.
Relax in the lounge room while soaking in breathtaking views of the lake, providing the perfect backdrop for everyday living.
Enjoy the convenience of drive-through access directly to the waterfront, complete with a boat shed and slipway for endless aquatic adventures.
The fully fenced back yard provides a safe haven for children and pets, while ducted air conditioning ensures year-round comfort.
Winner of the 2006 Newcastle Master Builders Excellence Awards, this property showcases unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail.
"The possibilities are endless with this prestigious waterfront property in one of Coal Point's most exclusive streets," listing agent David Westerman from Toronto First National said.
"Start living the life you've always dreamed of.
"Unleash your creativity in the large workshop, or explore the potential for separate living quarters in the enormous two-story studio, complete with toilet, shower, and kitchenette.
"The potential to convert to four bedrooms or establish separate living quarters give this property great appeal
"Also the fact you can walk to the lake and waterfront reserve and you're just a five minute drive from Toronto's buzzing CBD."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.