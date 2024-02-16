In your Weekender: What's On, Beer Fest, Just a Farmer, Writers Festival, Cam James and more

The 11th annual festival features a star-studded line-up headed by Leigh Sales, Bryan Brown, Pia Miranda, Wendy Harmer, Sally Hepworth, Hedley Thomas, Charlotte Wood, Kate Grenville and more.
Mark March 9 on your calendar as the Newcastle Beer Fest returns to King Edward Park.
The Maitland Show is on Saturday and Sunday, the Minmi Pig Races are on Saturday, first-ever Carrington Folk Fest is on Saturday, too, and lots more.
Farming couple Sean and Leila McDougall backed the making of a dramatic film, Just A Farmer, that calls attention to the need for more mental health services in the bush. And then Leila starred in the film.
Newcastle comedian Cameron James and his mates' more reserved method for partying served as the inspiration for his first official single, Boys Night.
The popular British pop folk star has his creative juices oozing with energy as he readies for an Australian tour, including Newcastle, at the end of March.
History writer Mike Scanlon gathers memories of the heyday when Newcastle had an overnight ferry to Sydney six nights a week.
