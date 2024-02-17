Winners and losers in Newcastle Labor council preselection results

Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes has survived a challenge for Labor preselection before the September local government elections, but former ABC radio presenter Carol Duncan has lost her seat in ward two.
Cr Nelmes won 134 votes to challenger Ross Kerridge's 104 on Saturday to hold on to her position as Labor's lord mayoral candidate.
Eligible Labor members across the local government area's 12 branches lined up at Trades Hall on Saturday to cast their preselection votes for lord mayor and for councillors in their respective wards.
Preselection was decided for lord mayor and in wards two and three, but wards one and four remain up in the air due to voter eligibility challenges.
The Newcastle Herald understands Cr Duncan is the only incumbent Labor councillor likely to lose preselection.
Ward-one members appeared to return deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen as their number one candidate 46-34 against Newcastle Labor local government committee member Sandra Feltham.
The result was not declared officially due to outstanding eligibility challenges, but Cr Clausen appears all but certain to win.
Cr Duncan lost her winnable position on top of Labor's ward-two ticket 45-33 against Adamstown branch member Paige Johnson, who will try to become the first transgender woman elected to office in NSW.
Female candidates receive a 20 per cent loading on their vote totals in the event of a close result under Labor's affirmative action policy, but none of the successful candidates, including Cr Nelmes, appear to have relied on that provision.
Cr Nelmes also ran on top of a ticket in ward three, winning 28-18 over challenger Linda Barter.
The lord mayor will lead a ticket ahead of incumbent councillors Peta Winney-Baartz and Margaret Wood but will vacate the ward position, as she did in 2021, if she wins the city-wide lord mayoral vote.
The ward four ballot ended with 15 votes for incumbent Elizabeth Adamczyk, eight for challenger Tahlia Kelso, one for incumbent Deahnna Richardson and one for Mary Harrington, who was second on Ms Kelso's rival ticket.
Ms Kelso's team suggested she had a pathway to victory, but Cr Adamczyk's supporters said it was unlikely she and Cr Richardson would lose their top two positions on the ticket after the challenges and distribution of votes.
Cr Nelmes' detractors inside the party cast Dr Kerridge's performance as a setback for her, but Cr Nelmes said on Saturday afternoon that she was "encouraged by the support of rank-and-file members to continue in this role".
