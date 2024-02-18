O'Neill injured in horror tackle

NEWCASTLE coach Rob Stanton expects the A-League Match Review Panel to come down hard on Western United defender James Donachie for a horror studs-up tackle on Brandon O'Neill which forced the Jets captain to spend a night in hospital.
O'Neill was outstretched on the ground after winning the ball in the 88th minute of the Jets' 2-0 at AAMI Park on Friday night when Donachie came over the top and stamped on the midfielder's lower leg.
Referee Jack Morgan issued Donachie with a yellow card which was upgraded to a red card after the intervention of the VAR.
O'Neill had to be assisted from the field at full-time and was in distress on the sideline.
"It was reckless," Stanton said on the challenge. "Brandon had to spend the night in hospital. The leg swelled up and was numb. He thought he might have broken his leg. He was released [from hospital] on Saturday morning. They strapped it tight to stop the swelling for the flight home. The Western assistant coach rang me afterwards to apologise."
Donachie receives a two-week suspension for the red card, but the penalty could be increased by the Match Review Panel on Monday.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he gets three or four games," Stanton said. 'If Brandon is out we pay the price."
O'Neill is almost certain to miss the visit by Macarthur to McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday
Kosta Grozos (hamstring) and Tom Aquilina (knee) also failed to finish the game against Western, but Stanton is hopeful they will recover quickly.
"Groz had to come off after 20 minutes," Stanton said. "It doesn't appear to be a hamstring strain, but it got tight up high. He came off as a precaution."
If fit, Grozos will partner Callum Timmins at the base of midfield against the Bulls.
Frenchman Jason Berthomier continues to struggle with a knee issue.
"He has inflammation of the knee and is two-to-three weeks away," Stanton said. "It's hard for him. It is like tendonitis. Every time he increases the tempo or changes direction it flares up. We haven't really seen him. It means we struggle with depth."
Grozos is ruled out, the versatile Aquilina may be moved centrally.
"Tommy is probably the one who could do a job there," Stanton said. "You need someone who can win challenges and apply pressure. I will have to think about it. He is also important in the wide area for us."
Archie Goodwin (groin) and Reno Piscopo (calf) are expected to miss another week.
"Archie has tweaked his groin," Stanton said.
"He played 13 games and to me he looked tired. I sensed something was going to happen. Maybe it is a blessing in disguise for him to have a little break. He was starting to look tired and loaded up.
"Reno is not 100 per cent right either.
"It is not ideal. We just have to find a way to pick ourselves up and get some points."
The Jets' flight to Melbourne last Thursday was delayed, the precursor to a horror road trip.
"We didn't get into Melbourne until 10.30pm and we had players getting massages at midnight," Stanton said. "Everything was a bit of a disaster. In fairness to the opposition, they deserved the win."
The Jets have dropped to 11th place on 18 points, seven points behind sixth-placed Wanderers, who have a game in hand.
