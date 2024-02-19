Coach gives up date on Jets sale

COACH Rob Stanton suspects that the drawn-out process to finalise a new owner for the Newcastle Jets may be a distraction for the players but he remains confident that a deal will be struck.
New Perth Glory owner Ross Pelligra outlined his vision on Sunday after confirmation last week that he had added an A-League franchise to a sports empire that includes Sicilian football club Catania FC.
The announcement came three months after the club's receivers KordaMentha were sent back to the drawing board by the termination of the club's sale to Melbourne property tycoon Robert Brij.
It also marked the end of an eight-month-long search for a buyer, which began when Australian Professional Leagues issued former owner Tony Sage with a breach notice, and he relinquished the license.
The Jets, who have been under caretaker ownership for the past three years, were officially put on the market in October and have subsequently been linked to an overseas consortium believed to include Italian billionaire, Danilo Iervolino, who also owns Serie A club Salernitana.
KordaMentha are also conducting the sale of the Jets and initially anticipated that a sale would be completed by Christmas.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske wrote a letter to members in January asking for patience.
"Our progress is positive and we are confident of having this finalised soon," he wrote in the letter.
Stanton has been in regular contact with the proposed new owners.
"I'm assured it will go through," Stanton told the Newcastle Herald. " They are just crossing the t's and dotting the i's.
"You say it is not distracting but I'm sure some players are distracted.
"I would rather be safe than sorry. Have it clear and everyone knows what is going on.
"This [ownership] group have a vision to move forward. How they want to do it is a bit different - strengthening the club from the bottom up. You need to make the club's future secure by setting things up properly.
"You might not see success at the top straight away, but if you do it well, there will be a stronger foundation to develop players and people, make the club more sustainable.
"We are going to have to build something that generates income. Balance the team so we can sell a player here and there, develop within, keep costs down and maximise our resources."
Stanton has been building for the future since he walked through the door. The Jets boast the youngest squad in the league.
"Our focus is on doing things really well and setting ourselves up for the future," he said. "I have been pleasantly surprised with how we have gone. We are improving.
"Against the top teams - Macarthur, Wellington, Melbourne Victory and Wellington - we have done really well."
The Jets take on the Bulls at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
It is their second encounter for the season against third-placed Macarthur after 1-all draw at Campbelltown Stadium on January 5 in which the home side levelled from the spot in the 90th minute.
After a 'flat' performance in a 2-0 loss to Western United last Friday, Stanton will use the extended period between games to freshen up the squad mentally and physically.
