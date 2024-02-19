FLASHBACK: Remember the day Taylor Swift came to Newcastle

SHE might be one of the biggest stars in the world, playing crowds of 96,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but once upon a time Taylor Swift performed in Newcastle.
Looking back through the Newcastle Herald archives to February 2010, the city hosted the country singer who brought her concert to none other than the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
By Amy Edwards - February 8, 2010
GRAMMY award winning US singer Taylor Swift was back on her country pop throne at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre last night.
Throughout her concert Swift shifted between a country twang and a rocker's roar all the while commanding the dancers and musicians on the large Newcastle stage.
To add to the Nashville starlet's joy, her album Fearless is on top of the Australian country charts this week as well as sitting at number seven on the pop charts.
The album, which won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2010 Grammy Awards, will spend its 43rd week at the top, pushing Australian trio The McClymonts to number 2 with Wrapped Up Good.
Fans applauded and sang along to hits such as You Belong With Me, Fifteen and Love Story.
Taylor and her support act Gloriana arrived in Newcastle from Sydney yesterday afternoon.
"My band plus dancers plus Gloriana plus me. One bus. Two-hour drive to Newcastle. Summer camp style. Sometimes life at 20 resembles life at 10," she wrote on Twitter.
