NPL NNSW 2024 preview: Battle for survival back to spice up men's league

KEY: Start better. Jaffas won the title double last year with the deepest squad in the competition and they return with what looks like an even better one, with the addition of Sydney NPL talent in Oates, Buettner and Cahill. Lambton made a raft of changes under Tanchevski last season and they took a while to click before surging to silverware with an unbeaten second half of the campaign. Still, they won the league by only a point, and the grand final with a stoppage-time goal. They should be the benchmark again, but they can't afford to give their rivals another head-start.

