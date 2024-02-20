Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NPL NNSW 2024 preview: Battle for survival back to spice up men's league

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 20 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angelo Calfo (Weston), Aaron Oppedisano (Edgeworth), Sam Maxwell (New Lambton), Dan Clements (Cooks Hill), Stuart Plant (Adamstown), Braedyn Crowley (Maitland), Ben Kennedy (Jaffas), Jayden Stewardson (Broadmeadow), Billy Thurlow (Lake Macquarie), Marcus Duncan (Newcastle Olympic), Harry Lane (Valentine) and Taylor Regan (Charlestown) at the NPL men's NNSW season launch on Monday at Magic Park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Angelo Calfo (Weston), Aaron Oppedisano (Edgeworth), Sam Maxwell (New Lambton), Dan Clements (Cooks Hill), Stuart Plant (Adamstown), Braedyn Crowley (Maitland), Ben Kennedy (Jaffas), Jayden Stewardson (Broadmeadow), Billy Thurlow (Lake Macquarie), Marcus Duncan (Newcastle Olympic), Harry Lane (Valentine) and Taylor Regan (Charlestown) at the NPL men's NNSW season launch on Monday at Magic Park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Results-based promotion-relegation returns to the NPL men's NNSW competition for the first time since South Cardiff went down after 2015, and with it comes pressure at both ends of the table.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.