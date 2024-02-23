Premium rural property offers tranquil amenity and equine excellence

4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Fall in love with the one-of-a-kind character, tranquil amenity and equestrian excellence offered by this premium rural property.
Set amongst 50 acres of prime, pasture-improved grazing country, with an elevated house site and extensive infrastructure, including renovated dairy that offers secondary accommodation, the property has been expertly designed and set up by the team behind Coronation Park Stud, who have been at the forefront of breeding champion quarter horses for the past 30 years.
The improvements cater for a range of equine opportunities for horse owners, trainers, breeders or instructors, with the centrepiece being an impressive 20m x 54m undercover arena with a river sand surface, ideal for hosting large clinics, school groups or private lessons.
The home has been completely renovated from top to bottom including new wiring and piering, in a sympathetic style to stay true to the origins of the farmhouse, which was built in 1906.
Highlights include the addition of a wall of glass sliding doors to the end of the homestead living room that perfectly frame a picturesque view over the pastures to the bushland and mountain ranges beyond.
A decorative gate provides a fitting equine-inspired entry to the house yard, with brick walkways winding their way through lush lawns and stunning established cottage gardens around the home.
A timber ramp provides wheelchair-friendly access to the deep wraparound verandah.
Three of the home's four spacious bedrooms feature bevelled glass doors with ornate timber flyscreens that open up to this verandah, giving you the versatility to explore bed and breakfast accommodation or just provide the homeowners with an integrated indoor/outdoor lifestyle, with additional entry points via the expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living room at the rear for a seamless free-flowing design.
The master suite is a true parents' oasis, with an expansive layout that allows for a king-sized bed as well as a private sitting area, while the large ensuite is a haven for relaxation and opulence with its deep freestanding bath, gold tapware, feature vanity and rainfall show head.
Period detailing including timber wall panelling, picture rails, decorative cornices and ceiling roses are elegant touches throughout, while the original dark timber polished floorboards have been beautifully brought back to life for added character.
The property is ideally located 10 minutes from the major urban centre of Raymond Terrace, where you'll find all of the essentials with flourishing commercial and retail precincts, community, sporting and recreational infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.