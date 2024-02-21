Meet the new faces ready to study at the University of Newcastle

The University of Newcastle has welcomed almost 10,000 new students to embark on their study journey - with 6,800 coming from the Newcastle, Central Coast and Hunter region.
A thousand students have made the decision to enrol in nursing and teaching degrees which UON Deputy Vice-Chancellor professor Mark Hoffman believes will help bridge the gap in critical workforce shortages.
"The first cohort of the Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Secondary) will commence, preparing students to enter the classroom in just 12 months," he said.
"As a university committed to our regions, we are also pleased to be welcoming almost 600 nursing students this semester, another industry that desperately needs more skilled workers."
Ivy Edwards is making the commute from the Central Coast to study a Bachelor of Education (Primary) and said she was excited to take the career path of becoming a teacher.
"It's something I've always wanted to do and something I'd enjoy. I'm a Leo so I like to lead. I want to inspire people and watch kids grow," she said.
Also from the Central Coast, Laura Treacy is preparing to study a double degree in commerce and business.
"I'm really excited to be here, live on campus and meet new people," she said.
Professor Hoffman said the university was also pleased to be welcoming 580 Indigenous students this semester, reflecting its commitment to Indigenous education.
"We are proud that more than five per cent of students who will commence this semester are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander," he said.
Welcome Week activities kicked off on Wednesday, February 21 at the Callaghan Campus where they had the chance to see what the university offers from social cubs to student services.
"We know that having a support network is so important to students' success, so we are really encouraging them to come along and join in the full program of activities to help build those connections and get their university journey off to a great start," Professor Hoffman said.
