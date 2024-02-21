Major concerts may be our much-needed diversions amid hard times

THE past few weeks have been full of glitz, glamour and romance. The first happening was the proposal on Valentine's Day by our almost 61-year-old PM, Anthony Albanese to his partner, Jodie Haydon ("The story behind the 'one-off' ring in Anthony Albanese's balcony proposal", Herald, 16/2).
Add to this all the sequins, sparkle and colour of outfits being designed and sewn on machines throughout Australia for Pink and Taylor Swift concerts.
It's like watching old Hollywood movies starring Cary Grant and Betty Grable, an actress who wore skimpy outfits and had her legs insured, and just as fantastical.
In a world of bad and sad events maybe it is the diversion people need. Coming back to earth after these brief interludes is hard but then there is always the next event.
If one was cynical it could be put down to fiddling while Rome burns.
I do, however, remember my Beatle boots, cap and mohair jumper from my teens but that's where I left them.
A TOTAL of 280 manufactured homes are planned for Windella near Rutherford. Many of these will be very close to the airport runway, while the rest will be beside the New England Highway. The proposal is in stark contrast to the rest of Windella. The area is rural residential on one to two acres. Windella's layout and feel is not in keeping with the manufactured home proposal.
Rural housing in the immediate vicinity will be butted up against the development site with substantial losses to the value of their property if the plan is approved by Maitland Council.
The traffic problem will increase considerably by choking our one road in and out.
Windella is a community of rural dwellers who will have their lovely area decimated by an ill conceived plan that won't benefit buyers. Who wants to live right near an airport and a busy highway?
I MUST say it's good to see democracy alive and well with various replies regarding my opinion on renewable energy, thus I would like to keep this conversation going, because I believe it is urgently needed, and we the people should have our say.
I partially agree with comments such as 91 per cent of people "support the use" of renewable energy, this is probably true with the domestic market when using rooftop solar, and batteries, although far less than 91 per cent can afford this luxury.
It's the base load power, though, that powers industry and commerce that drives our economy, that provides the jobs, who pay their tax; that's where I worry wind and solar energy are poorly lacking.
Try running the city of Sydney on batteries for just one day, when wind and solar can often be unproductive. Sydney's electric rail and metro are just one example; they need a continual supply of baseload power. They will never run on batteries, nor will the rest of Australia.
As for Google saying wind is available 70 per cent to 85 per cent of the time, may be correct in some instances, but is it productive wind? Professional resources say overall productivity ranges between 30 to 35 per cent of the time. My research was taken from the World Energy Organisation, not google".
In the meantime, keep sending those letters to the Herald. Democracy deserves as much information as is possible, and it seems this government will supply only what they want us to know. I believe we deserve better.
IN his farewell column on Saturday, Ian Kirkwood wrote about "the secret deal to protect Botany from a Newcastle container terminal, which the state government of the time had repeatedly denied in and out of the parliament". These denials were made in response to intensive questioning over several years from the then Labor opposition and the Herald. But on September 12 2023, the Minns Labor government advised the Federal Court that Parliament had authorised the deal under the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012".
The Minns Labor government says that Parliament can make laws authorising the executive branch (government ministers and the public service) to exercise functions that the executive branch denies exercising.
Labor also supports the "Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Act 2022", which is based on the denied deal. Labor's work in opposition seems to disprove Labor's decisions in government.
IN my area our birdlife is normal, except for one thing. For many years my area has enjoyed the company of flocks of lorikeets. Are there any birdwatchers out there who can tell me/us why and to where these flocks may have moved to, as in the past few weeks they have disappeared?
GREAT story on Albo's marriage proposal in Sat's Topics! Without doubt Albo is Australia's most likeable leader since Ben Chifley! Congratulations Anthony and Jodie.
IT'S good to see Geoff Black is still taking an interest in events taking place in Newcastle as it appears he has become a Mexican and moved to Frankston, Victoria. In his letter ('Bowlos are battling, so who's fighting for them', Letters 17/2) it sounds like he may be describing Frankston Bowling Club. If that's the case, enjoy the cups of tea and cut sandwiches in retirement, Mr Black.
IT seems there's a number of young kids stealing cars and leading police on dangerous, high-speed chases then getting a slap on the wrist and told to be good in future, or let out on bail only to do the same thing again. I think it's high time the judicial system was overhauled and jail sentences made mandatory for first-time offenders in the hope that they learn a lesson. It could ensure they don't become career criminals and become a costly burden on society.
GEOFF Black, perhaps micro bikini bowling might attract more people to bowling clubs? How about this for an idea: live music, man. Beryl and Cedric playing the spoons. Outrageous fun and everyone gets to stay out until 5pm. As for the next generation of retirees, mate, there won't be one thanks to Albonomics.
