Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Battle over push to legalise cannabis amid health worries and 'hypocrisy'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 21 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrister Greg Barns SC told a Senate inquiry that cannabis laws were "farcical and hypocritical". Picture supplied
Barrister Greg Barns SC told a Senate inquiry that cannabis laws were "farcical and hypocritical". Picture supplied

A bill to legalise recreational cannabis and allow six cannabis plants per household would be "bad for people's health", the Australian Medical Association believes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.