Executive apartment in Honeysuckle offers harbourside living at its finest

3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
This east facing three-bedroom executive apartment enjoys a second floor position in the brilliantly located Chifley complex on the edge of Honeysuckle.
Take advantage of the many facilities in the building from the resort style pool to the well equipped private gym, while enjoying all that is on offer in the heart of Newcastle's entertainment precinct.
Step inside to discover an effortlessly flowing floorplan, offering ample space for indoor relaxation.
But why confine yourself indoors when you have a sprawling alfresco terrace spanning approximately 100 square metres. This outdoor oasis beckons for casual lounging or lively gatherings all year round.
The light-filled open-plan living area exudes warmth, complemented by fresh hybrid flooring and a revamped kitchen.
As evening descends, retreat to the master bedroom boasting a chic new ensuite with a freestanding bath, a walk-in robe, and direct access to the alfresco terrace.
A single car space with a convenient storage cage adds the finishing touch.
Yet, who needs a car when the essentials for a fulfilling lifestyle are just a stroll away?
Positioned between the bustling Honeysuckle precinct and the Civic Theatre, the world is your oyster for dining and entertainment, while a new Woolworths Metro and Marketown are just stone's throw away.
Hop on the light rail to Newcastle Beach or pedal along the picturesque harbour foreshore to Nobbys Beach.
With such a prime locale and an array of amenities at your doorstep, this is harbourside living at its finest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.