Taskforce backs spending millions on better Hunter bus services

The NSW government's bus industry taskforce has recommended increased funding for better bus services along four key routes in the Lower Hunter.
The taskforce published its second report on how to improve bus services on Thursday, proposing a hike in funding in western Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and regional areas.
The four Hunter routes identified as "short-term" priorities for better services were Charlestown to Newcastle via Jesmond and Newcastle University; Cameron Park to Newcastle via New Lambton; Cessnock to East Maitland; and Mimmi to Newcastle via Wallsend.
"The taskforce is aware of a particular need for bus priority measures in Newcastle, particularly in the area servicing John Hunter Hospital," the report says.
The report lists a series of potential "quick wins" for Newcastle without the need for buying new buses, including more off-peak services from Newcastle to Swansea, Charlestown, Glendale, Maryland, Wallsend and the hospital.
It also recommended additional trips between Cessnock and Maitland and more routes between the Central Coast centres of Gosford, Woy Woy and Terrigal.
The report says short-term improvements across regional and outer metropolitan areas, including the Lower Hunter, would cost about $60 million over three years.
The government said on Thursday that it had accepted the report's recommendations in principle and had asked Transport for NSW to prepare a business case on the suggested spending increases.
The operation of the Newcastle bus network was privatised in 2017 when the former Coalition government signed a 10-year contract with Keolis Downer.
The company set about changing routes and timetables, sparking complaints from some passengers and a 10,000-strong petition tabled in Parliament in 2018.
The Minns government established a bus industry taskforce last year to examine the effects of privatisation and recommend improvements.
The taskforce's second report suggests six Lower Hunter routes should receive better services in the "medium term": Belmont to Newcastle via Broadmeadow; Cessnock to Newcastle; Warners Bay to Newcastle via Kotara and The Junction; Raymond Terrace to Newcastle; and Branxton to East Maitland.
The government said in a statement that the "outdated contract model has meant bus services in rural and regional NSW have not been given the same degree of attention as services in Sydney".
Taskforce chair John Lee said the lack of investment in buses was "shameful" and the report recommended a detailed plan to fix the neglect.
"That means more money for services, bus stops, road priority and smart people delivering the plan," Mr Lee said.
Opposition transport spokesperson Natalie Ward criticised the government for not committing any new funding to meet the recommendations of its own taskforce.
The taskforce will deliver its final report and recommendations to the government by May 1.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union said the government needed to address the "chronic underpayment" of bus drivers under privatisation, which had led to staff shortages.
The report notes bus drivers in Newcastle get paid a base rate of $33 an hour.
