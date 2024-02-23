Newcastle Herald
Letters

The bulk billing rebate needs some urgent attention

By Letters to the Editor
February 23 2024 - 5:02pm
AS a pensioner I am very lucky, I suppose, to be paying only $80 per visit to my doctor, receiving $41.40 back from Medicare. Unfortunately my GP and specialist visits are more than monthly, so I am ending up out of pocket more than $500 a year.

