The bulk billing rebate needs some urgent attention

To make matters worse, the price is rarely reduced. It has often increased. What I find bewildering is how they got the chickens laying smaller eggs, as twice now I have purchased a dozen of what I thought were Extra Large Eggs (as the labelling on the carton said) only to find the size of each egg in the carton was bantam sized. With meat, one would have to take out a loan to eat cutlets or lamb chops. Like I said, these are shocking rip-offs and rorts from companies that we would have once trusted. I find this all absolutely disgusting.