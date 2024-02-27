Thomas sweats the small stuff in return to stand-up circuit

Comedian Josh Thomas has returned to his stand-up roots and is bringing his new show Let's Tidy Up to Newcastle.
Written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz, Let's Tidy Up is a show about, you guessed it, tidying up. But, in typical Thomas fashion, the show delves deep into his psyche and the human condition.
Thomas has been open about his ADHD and autism, and for him, the act of tidying up is like climbing Everest - a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides.
In Let's Tidy Up Thomas, who created and starred in hit TV shows Please Like Me and Everything's Gonna Be Okay, tries to work out how to do the small stuff.
"The show is complicated, it's dense," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"I do have a point but I don't say what it is. It's a comedy show and I don't think anybody really needs to feel the weight of that."
Thomas kicked off his comedy career in 2005 by winning the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's RAW Comedy Competition at the age of 17. After several sell-out tours and starring turns on TV panel shows, he turned his hand to writing, acting and producing.
His first television series, Please Like Me, was nominated for an International Emmy Award, GLAAD Media Award and GALECA Dorian Award. He is thrilled to be home in Australia after living in Los Angeles for the past seven years.
"I bloody love Australia so much now that I've lived overseas. We really do have it good here," he said, with a hint of an American accent.
"Although I did get a sexual health check the other day and I walked in and the doctor said 'Oh I remember you, you used to be on TV' and I thought 'Hang on, I'm still employed, I just don't do those game shows any more'.
"Anyway, it's not something I want someone to say to me at the beginning of my sexual health check."
He quit stand-up for close to a decade, sneaking in a small tour about four years ago to see how it felt.
"I quit entirely for six years. I quit when it wasn't feeling fun any more," he said.
"I wasn't hating it, there was just no magic, so I took some time off. There are some people out there who are always chasing their next comedy gig but I don't need to be doing that."
He hopes his next project will be more of a "behind-the-scenes" effort.
"If I made another TV show I wouldn't be in it, for sure," Thomas said.
"I've been in two cinematic universes and I only play me.
"It sounds like a really nice life to sit in my office and not have to put make-up on. A TV show that I'm not in, now that would be lovely."
