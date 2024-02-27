Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Thomas sweats the small stuff in return to stand-up circuit

LR
By Lisa Rockman
February 27 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Thomas brings Let's Tidy Up to Newcastle's Civic Theatre on March 2. Tickets are on sale now.
Josh Thomas brings Let's Tidy Up to Newcastle's Civic Theatre on March 2. Tickets are on sale now.

Comedian Josh Thomas has returned to his stand-up roots and is bringing his new show Let's Tidy Up to Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.