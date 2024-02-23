Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Bloody disgrace': Optus slammed over charge for phone that wasn't received

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 83-year-old woman who Optus charged $369 for a mobile phone she never received has warned others to be cautious about allowing companies to use direct debits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.