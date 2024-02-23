Hands off: Stanton developing ways to keep young guns on board at Jets

IT started with Jets' championship-winners Stuart Musialik and Andrew Durante and continued with Steve Ugarkovic and Angus Thurgate.
As soon as one of the A-League's big clubs come knocking for a rising star, bang they are gone.
Jets coach Rob Stanton is determined to curb that trend. The early signs are good.
The Jets don't have the finances to compete with the likes of Sydney FC, Melbourne City and other heavy hitters.
However, an opportunity to play regular minutes under a coach with a record of developing players is proving a formidable bargaining tool.
Olyroos defender Mark Natta reportedly turned down approaches from Sydney, Melbourne City and cashed-up new franchise Auckland to on Thursday sign a two-year extension with the Jets.
"I'm really happy that Mark is staying," Stanton said. "He is a player with a bright future who we can develop and possibly create an opportunity for him overseas.
"We spoke to him and said we will come back to you at a certain time. He went and spoke to other people but felt this was a good environment. There are other layers we can add to improve that. We want to keep working with him and help him develop. We plan to bring in some [experienced] players around guys like him to help that development."
Natta's signature added to the retention of Tom Aquiliana and Nathan Grimaldi.
The Newcastle Herald understand Clayton Taylor, who is one of the hottest prospects in the league, and Kosta Grozos are also finalising extensions until the end of 2025-26.
"That is one thing we have tried to do - create an environment of development and growth," Stanton said. "There is a lot happening."
Natta, 21, has started every game for the Jets this season and has emerged as a leader.
"Mark has had to carry a lot of pressure this season," Stanton said. "I have asked him to do thing some players wouldn't want to do and he has taken it on board and delivered.
"He has the responsibility of leading our backline. He recognises that has helped make him better. Like all young players, he has had his moments. Overall, he has coped well under pressure."
Natta and the Jets backline faces another challenge against a potent Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday - a match Newcastle needs to win to stay within reach of the top six.
The Bulls are backing up from a 3-2 loss to the Mariners in a 120-minute Asian Cup knockout match on Wednesday night.
"They will have planned for this week and will have some fresh players," Stanton said. "The top players will be used at some stage. You can recover in two days. We won't be underestimating them."
In a boost, captain Brandon O'Neill (ankle) and Kosta Grozos (hamstring) are available after suffering injuries in the 2-0 loss to Western United.
"Brandon has pulled up better than expected," Stanton said. "Kosta is improving every day. We will see how he goes.
"Cal Timmins will start. He is a bit fresher and did well last week."
The Jets have had nine days to prepare and Stanton has altered their training to rejuvenate the group.
"We adjusted the training week to freshen them up," Stanton said. "We still had five sessions but we flipped a few things around. Saturday will be very light, one of the lightest sessions we have done all year. It should put a spring in their step on match day. We wanted to freshen their minds up too. Some were a little bit spent."
ROB STANTON
PITCH
It is pretty much like it was before the concert. They have done a good job. There are a few patches on the side where it might be a little slippery. It's minimal. The middle is similar to what we have been playing on. It will be fine.
I don't envisage a lot of issues.
SHOW OF FAITH BY HIM - si
When you look at the clubs that were maybe chasing him and think 'am I going to play big minutes or not'.
He is not guaranteed minutes with us and I am certainly going to increase competition among the players.
He is a player with a bright future who we can develop and possible create an opportunity for him overseas.
That is something we believe in as well.
We want to keep working with him and help him develop. We plan to bring in some [experienced] players around guys like him to help that development.
He has had to carry a lot of pressure this year. I think he has done a really good job at absorbing that and learning. It has been a really good challenge for him.
He recognises that has helped make him better.
I would be surprised if he is not in the Olyroos squad. That will be really exciting for him. That will put him in the shop window. All the games he has played this season will underpin that and give him the best chance to progress in his career.
I'm really happy that he is staying.
We let him make the decision himself. We spoke to him and said we will come back to you at a certain time. he went and spoke to other people but felt this was a good environment. That is one thing we have tried to do - create an environment of development and growth.
There are other layers we can add to improve that.
GIVE HIM A LIFT
He has the responsibility of leading our backline. That is a really big challenge for him. I'm trying to promote that part of his game. He has some really good leadership qualities. he has add to endure a lot this season, absorb a lot of pressure. I think he has handled it well. He has had moments like all players. Overall, he has coped well under pressure. I have asked him to do thing some players wouldn't want to do and he ahas taken it on board and delivered.
This is a great place to conitine his development but also could be a springboard to other areas which might benefit the club as well.
BIG CHALLEMGE ON SUNDAY
They have a deep sqyad because of the AFC Cup. They increased their numbers to accommodate that. They will have pre-planned for this week and will have some fresh players. The top players will be used at some stage. They are a top team. Don't underestimate them. You can recover in two days.
They will refocus on the play-offs and they are sitting in a good position.
It will be an extremely tough game. We are looking forward o, but we are looking forward to it.
BRANDON, KOSTA
They are both OK
Brandon has pulled up better than expected. Kosta is improving every day and we will see how it goes, whether we start him or play off the bench.
Cal Timmins will start. he is a bit fresher and did alright last week.
MATVH FIT NOW -
He is handling things a lot better. The gym program has made him a bit more durable. He is a different type of player too. he is really intense and exerts a lot of engery. He has a bit of X-factor in that defensive midfield role.
BRANDON
He trained Friday. I'm surprised he has come through. It wasn't looking good the next day after the tackle.
I had my doubts that he would be available.
NINE DAY BREAK
We adjusted the training week to freshen them up. We still had five sessions but we flipped a few things around.
Tomorrow will be very light, one of the lightest sessions we have done all year. It should put a spring in their step on matchday. We wanted to freshen their minds up too. Some were a little bit spent.
LAST MACARTHUR GAME
We controlled it really well in the first first half. We should have been 2-0 up or even 3-0. We only went in at 1-0. When you do that it give the opposition an opportunity to identify what they are not doing well. They came out with a different mindset. We managed parts of the game well.
We copped a silly, silly goal. It has happened a few times this season and we have suffered from it. If we can eliminate that and be consistent for the full 95,96,87 minutes, you will see a different outcome.
GRIMALDI, Aquilinja, Kosta and Clayton... renewing their contract.
There is a lot happening. WE are in the process of talking to pkayers.
Clayton has had abit fo attention. I think he ahs to accumulate more games. If you rushi it, you might be back really quick.
We just have to keep developing now.
If people come knocking as a club will certainly consider that. If an opportunity comes and it is suited well for the clun and the player, things like that will happen. It can generate income and the player can get a good deal and an opportunity to further his career.
